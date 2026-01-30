Jeep's next-gen Renegade SUV to arrive in India by 2027 Auto Jan 30, 2026

Jeep's next-gen Renegade SUV is expected to launch in India in 2027.

Reported to be built on Citroen's CMP platform (the same as the C3), this move should help keep prices down and bring smarter tech like advanced driver-assistance systems.

The brand is aiming for high local production at its Ranjangaon plant, which could mean better value for buyers.