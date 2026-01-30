Jeep's next-gen Renegade SUV to arrive in India by 2027
Jeep's next-gen Renegade SUV is expected to launch in India in 2027.
Reported to be built on Citroen's CMP platform (the same as the C3), this move should help keep prices down and bring smarter tech like advanced driver-assistance systems.
The brand is aiming for high local production at its Ranjangaon plant, which could mean better value for buyers.
What else to expect from the new Renegade?
The new Renegade will be about 4.2m long and pack a 1.6L turbo-petrol engine with up to 180hp.
It'll slot below the Compass in Jeep's lineup but still promises that classic Jeep all-wheel-drive feel—even offering a possible electric AWD version around ₹20.8 lakh.
How will it fare against rivals?
Expected to cost between ₹15-20 lakh, the Renegade will go head-to-head with favorites like the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, and Maruti Grand Vitara.
With plans for a new Compass dropped, Jeep seems focused on making the Renegade its most accessible SUV yet—while also updating its current models with fresh variants like the Compass Track.