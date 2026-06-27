Jeff Bezos-backed Slate Auto launches $24,950 electric pickup; reservations open
Slate Auto, with backing from Jeff Bezos, just dropped a new electric pickup truck that starts at $24,950, making it one of the most affordable electric pickup trucks out there.
You can reserve one now for a $300 deposit, and the company aims to ramp up production by 2027.
Accessory kits convert pickup to SUV
This truck is all about practicality: think hand-crank windows, no touchscreen distractions, and a body you can wrap in vinyl if you want.
The coolest part? Its modular design means you can switch it from a two-seater pickup to a five-seat SUV using accessory kits (though those cost extra).
Plus, there are more than 100 add-ons for customizing everything from lights to storage.
With an estimated 205-mile range and a price tag lower than rivals like the Chevrolet Bolt or Nissan Leaf, it's definitely built for folks who want function without breaking the bank.