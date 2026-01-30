Jio-bp's new ACTIVE Technology petrol promises better mileage—at no extra cost

Jio-bp just launched ACTIVE Technology petrol at India Energy Week 2026 in Goa. This new fuel claims to clean your engine, boost performance, and give you up to 100km more mileage per year—all without raising the price.

Outperforms standards and keeps engines cleaner ACTIVE Technology petrol beats Indian fuel standards by a huge margin, keeping engine deposits super low (under 5mg versus the allowed 50mg).

Backed by bp's global research capabilities and extensive testing, with a motorcycle run for more than 4,000km in Coimbatore for real-world testing, borescope checks showed engines stayed impressively clean.

No price hike—just better value Despite its advanced formula, this petrol costs exactly the same as regular fuel.

So you get smoother rides and less maintenance without paying extra—a win for anyone who drives.

How does it work? Advanced additives do the heavy lifting The secret is in special additives that coat engine parts to stop dirt from sticking and dissolve old gunk.

This helps your engine burn fuel more efficiently, which means better mileage and less wear over time.