JLR, GM eyeing £900M military truck contract in UK

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) and General Motors (GM) are eyeing a major expansion into the UK's defense sector with a £900 million military contract. The move comes as NATO countries ramp up spending amid growing security concerns. The two automotive giants are part of a larger group of manufacturers looking to produce thousands of 4x4s for the armed forces. These vehicles will replace an aging fleet of Land Rovers that have not been in production since 2016.

Spending surge Defense spending in Europe surging Last year, UK PM Keir Starmer pledged to increase defense spending to 5% of GDP by 2035. This comes amid a wider trend of increased military expenditure across NATO countries. According to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, defense spending in Europe, including Britain, rose 14% last year to $864 billion (£638 billion), the largest annual increase since the Cold War ended.

Strategy JLR and GM are bidding separately Mark Cameron, JLR's Managing Director for the Defender model, confirmed the company's plan to start supplying UK-designed light logistics vehicles. These will be used for transporting people and equipment in defense and blue-light sectors. Cameron said they would explore potential partnerships with organizations like the Ministry of Defense (MoD). Meanwhile, GM is bidding in partnership with British defense company BAE Systems and Coventry-based NP Aerospace.

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Historical reference GM plans to ship Chevrolet-based trucks from the US Gilbert Nelson, VP of sales and marketing at GM's defense business, likened the company's current push to "the mobilization of industry to support the defense effort" during the second world war. He said there is an opportunity to revive that relationship with growing defense budgets across the UK and Europe. Despite not having a UK factory, GM plans to ship Chevrolet-based trucks from the US for military modifications in Britain.

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