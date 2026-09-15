JLR pitches Defender to NATO, seeks £900 million UK contract
Jaguar Land Rover (yep, the car brand your parents know) is pitching its new, tougher Defender to NATO countries as armies look to upgrade their fleets.
They're also hoping to snag a massive £900 million deal with the UK defense ministry to replace old Land Rovers, taking advantage of Europe's bigger defense budgets right now.
JLR launches Defender defense division
JLR just launched "Defender defense division," a special team focused on teaming up with militaries worldwide.
Their latest ride, the Defender Wolf Series II, is designed and engineered in the UK, with an engine built in Wolverhampton.
JLR's even eyeing the huge US pickup market through a partnership with Stellantis, showing how carmakers are shifting gears to stay relevant as competition heats up and everything goes electric.