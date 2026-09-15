JSW Group readies 1st SUV JSW Combat for Diwali 2026
JSW Group is expanding further into the Indian car scene with its first-ever SUV, the JSW Combat, expected to hit the roads around Diwali 2026.
Built in partnership with Chery Automobile and inspired by the Jetour T2, the Combat stands out for its tough look and seems to have been finalized ahead of its launch.
JSW Combat 18.4kWh 360hp plug-in hybrid
The JSW Combat will run on a plug-in hybrid setup, an 18.4-kilowatt-hour battery paired with a 1.5-liter turbo gasoline engine, pushing out 360hp from the hybrid system.
You could offer both front-wheel-drive and all-wheel-drive options, or only front-wheel-drive options for the Indian market, so there's something for different driving styles.
Inside, it packs a huge 15.6-inch infotainment screen and a panoramic sunroof, aiming straight at rivals like the Toyota Fortuner.
Price? Expect it between ₹30-50 lakh (ex-showroom).