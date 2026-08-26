JSW MG launches Hector Tomahawk, India's 1st mainstream PHEV SUV
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JSW MG Motor India just dropped the Hector Tomahawk PHEV, making it the country's first mainstream plug-in hybrid SUV.
Priced at ₹25.70 lakh, it gives you over 115km of electric-only range and can go more than 1,100km when fully charged and fueled up.
Bookings are open now, with deliveries starting in November.
Multi-mode 1.5L hybrid with fast charging
Under the hood, there's a combo of a 1.5-liter gasoline engine and a powerful electric motor, together automatically switching between pure EV, series hybrid, parallel hybrid, and engine direct drive modes.
Charging is flexible too: use a regular AC charger overnight or juice up fast with DC charging in just over half an hour.
Inside, you get cool features like all aiming to make hybrids way more exciting in India.