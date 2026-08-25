JSW MG Motor India launches EV tomorrow expected over 500km
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JSW MG Motor India is rolling out its new seven-seater electric SUV tomorrow.
The big highlight? It's expected to go over 500km on a single charge, and MG's new ADAPT platform will debut in India and supports multiple electrified powertrain configurations.
MG SUV pre-booking at ₹21,000
Inspired by World War II fighter planes, the SUV shows off a long hood, pronounced wheel arches, and diamond-cut alloy wheels.
Inside, there are three rows for seven people and a panoramic sunroof for those sky views.
If you're interested, pre-booking is open now at ₹21,000 on JSW MG Motor India's official website.