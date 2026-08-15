JSW MG Motor India unveils 7-seater electric SUV August 26
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JSW MG Motor India is rolling out its new seven-seater electric SUV on August 26, 2026.
Built on the flexible ADAPT platform and positioned above the Hector, this new EV promises more space and tech.
Pre-bookings are already open for ₹21,000 if you want to snag an early spot.
WWII fighter styling, 500+ km range
The SUV's look is inspired by World War II fighter planes: think long hood, bold stance, and diamond-cut alloys.
Inside, there's room for seven with a comfy bench-style second row, beige interiors, and a panoramic sunroof.
Plus, it's set to offer over 500km of range on a single charge (final specs drop at launch), making it ready for those weekend getaways or just fewer charging stops around town.