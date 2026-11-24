JSW Motors unveils new logo before India passenger car debut
JSW Motors just revealed its fresh new logo, setting the stage for its big entry into India's passenger car scene.
The first product rolls out on December 3, 2026, and you'll spot this emblem everywhere, from the cars themselves to showrooms and digital platforms.
JSW executives outline mobility and innovation
Backed by the JSW Group, the company says it wants to bring world-class mobility to Indian roads by blending international tech with homegrown know-how.
Chairman Sajjan Jindal shared that their goal is to make top-tier vehicles accessible for everyone here.
Parth Jindal added they're building a brand that matches India's modern ambitions, especially through new-energy vehicles.
CEO Ranjan Nayak summed it up: this logo stands for their push toward innovation and quality in Indian-made cars, all from their Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar plant and separate dealerships under the JSW Motors name.