Backed by the JSW Group, the company says it wants to bring world-class mobility to Indian roads by blending international tech with homegrown know-how.

Chairman Sajjan Jindal shared that their goal is to make top-tier vehicles accessible for everyone here.

Parth Jindal added they're building a brand that matches India's modern ambitions, especially through new-energy vehicles.

CEO Ranjan Nayak summed it up: this logo stands for their push toward innovation and quality in Indian-made cars, all from their Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar plant and separate dealerships under the JSW Motors name.