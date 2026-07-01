June E2W sales up 19% nearly 1.81L, EVs up 75.27%
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Electric two-wheeler sales bounced back in June 2026, climbing 19% from May to hit nearly 1.81 lakh units. That's a solid recovery after April's dip and shows growing interest in EVs.
Total electric vehicle sales across all categories also jumped 75.27% compared to last year.
TVS Motor, Bajaj top E2W sales
TVS Motor led the pack with over 47,000 E2Ws sold in June, while Bajaj was close behind at about 43,000 units, together making up almost half of all sales.
The numbers make it clear: more people are choosing electric rides than ever before.