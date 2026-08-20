Kawasaki begins development of Corleo 4-legged hydrogen vehicle with swingarm

Kawasaki has begun development of the Corleo, a four-legged, hydrogen-powered vehicle built to handle places where regular wheels can't go.

Its rear legs feature a swingarm mechanism derived from motorcycle technology that allows them to move independently and absorb shocks while helping maintain the rider's posture.

Kawasaki is targeting its use as an on-site mobility vehicle at Expo 2030 Riyadh and is targeting commercialisation around 2035.