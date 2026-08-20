Kawasaki begins development of Corleo 4-legged hydrogen vehicle with swingarm
Kawasaki has begun development of the Corleo, a four-legged, hydrogen-powered vehicle built to handle places where regular wheels can't go.
Its rear legs feature a swingarm mechanism derived from motorcycle technology that allows them to move independently and absorb shocks while helping maintain the rider's posture.
Kawasaki is targeting its use as an on-site mobility vehicle at Expo 2030 Riyadh and is targeting commercialisation around 2035.
Corleo uses 150-cc hydrogen engine
Corleo runs on a 150-cc hydrogen engine with swappable canisters, so you're not stuck if there's no fuel station nearby.
Its smart control system helps it stay balanced and tackle rough spots like mountains or streams.
Kawasaki is also building a riding simulator, ready by 2027, to fine-tune how Corleo moves and even explore gaming possibilities, all as part of its SAFE ADVENTURE plan to rethink off-road travel.