Kawasaki bringing Ninja ZX-10R to India with 25% downforce boost
Kawasaki is bringing a refreshed Ninja ZX-10R to India by April 2027, featuring a bold new look and winglets that boost downforce by 25%.
While the Indian model is listed as a 2026 version, it doesn't fully match the latest international specs just yet.
Engine 998cc 206hp retained, pricing scrutiny
The bike keeps its powerful 998-cc engine with 206hp and adds a 5-inch TFT display, along with rider aids like traction control and cornering ABS.
The last ZX-10R struggled with sales at its ₹19.49 lakh price tag, so all eyes are on whether Kawasaki will adjust pricing this time around, something that could really decide how well it does with Indian riders.