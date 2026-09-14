Kawasaki launches 2027 Vulcan S in India at ₹8.23L

Kawasaki just dropped the 2027 Vulcan S in India, now priced at ₹8.23 lakh (ex-showroom).

The bike keeps its familiar 649 cc parallel-twin engine, but the 2027 Vulcan S has 62.4 Nm, up from 61 Nm in the 2026 update.

It also gets a fresh Metallic Carbon Gray look with green accents, replacing the 2026 model's paint for something a bit more eye-catching.