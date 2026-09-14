Kawasaki launches 2027 Vulcan S in India at ₹8.23L
Kawasaki just dropped the 2027 Vulcan S in India, now priced at ₹8.23 lakh (ex-showroom).
The bike keeps its familiar 649 cc parallel-twin engine, but the 2027 Vulcan S has 62.4 Nm, up from 61 Nm in the 2026 update.
It also gets a fresh Metallic Carbon Gray look with green accents, replacing the 2026 model's paint for something a bit more eye-catching.
Vulcan S smaller rotors, ₹10,000 pricier
This version comes with smaller brake rotors but keeps the same weight (235kg), low seat height (705mm), and ground clearance (130mm) as before.
It costs ₹10,000 more than the previous model, with deliveries starting mid-September.
For those comparing options: the Vulcan S goes up against the Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650, which is much cheaper at ₹4.05 lakh, but Kawasaki still offers the same feature set to keep things smooth for riders who want a premium cruiser feel.