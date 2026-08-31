Kawasaki unveils 2027 Versys 650 in India at ₹8.63L
Kawasaki just dropped the 2027 Versys 650 in India for ₹8.63 lakh (ex-showroom).
The bike keeps its trusted mechanics but now shows off a new Candy Lime Green color, replacing the Metallic Graphite Gray color available on the MY2026 motorcycle.
If you're eyeing an adventure tourer, deliveries are expected to start by the end of August.
Versys 650 makes 66hp
The Versys 650 runs on a 649 cc parallel-twin engine making 66hp and 61 Nm, paired with a six-speed gearbox and assist-and-slipper clutch for smoother rides.
It packs modern features like a TFT display with smartphone connectivity, dual-channel ABS, two-mode traction control, full-LED lighting, and an adjustable windshield.
Competing mainly with Honda's NX500 (which has less power), this update helps Kawasaki stay strong in the middleweight adventure segment.