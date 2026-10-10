Kawasaki unveils Z300 street-naked with TFT display, bookings Oct 19
Kawasaki just pulled the wraps off its new Z300 street-naked bike, blending Ninja 300 performance with a bold Z900-inspired look.
The Z300 gets a slick TFT display that connects to your phone, pretty handy for rides.
Bookings kick off on October 19, and all the specs plus pricing will drop on October 20.
Z300 296cc parallel-twin, sub ₹3L
Under the hood, you could be powered by the 296cc parallel-twin engine producing 39hp and 26.1Nm, paired to a 6-speed gearbox, so there's plenty of punch for city rides or weekend getaways.
Kawasaki focused on comfort too, with wide handlebars and relaxed seating.
Available in green or black, it's expected to land around the sub ₹3 lakh mark, putting it right up against bikes like the KTM 390 Duke and TVS Apache RTR 310.
If you're curious to see it in person before booking opens, check out the showcases in Mumbai and Pune on October 18.