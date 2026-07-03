Keeway launches Hypevolt-R electric scooter in India at ₹1.99L
Keeway just dropped its new Hypevolt-R electric scooter in India, starting at ₹1.99 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom).
It's got a powerful 12 kW motor, hits speeds up to 115km/h, and lets you switch between Eco, Normal, and Sport modes.
If you're interested, bookings are open for ₹5,000 on Keeway's website.
Comprehensive rider aids and removable batteries
The Hypevolt-R packs dual 5 kWh removable batteries that charge to 80% in three hours when mounted.
You get a sharp 5-inch TFT display with Bluetooth and handy rider aids like ABS, traction control, hill hold, cruise control, and blind spot detection.
It sprints from 0-40km/h in just 2.3 seconds and offers roomy under-seat storage (27-liter), USB Type-A and Type-C ports, plus stylish LED lights and a reverse camera.
Available in Crystal White or Platinum Grey (pretty slick!)