Keeway launches Hypevolt-R electric scooter in India at ₹1.99L

Comprehensive rider aids and removable batteries

The Hypevolt-R packs dual 5 kWh removable batteries that charge to 80% in three hours when mounted.

You get a sharp 5-inch TFT display with Bluetooth and handy rider aids like ABS, traction control, hill hold, cruise control, and blind spot detection.

It sprints from 0-40km/h in just 2.3 seconds and offers roomy under-seat storage (27-liter), USB Type-A and Type-C ports, plus stylish LED lights and a reverse camera.

Available in Crystal White or Platinum Grey (pretty slick!)