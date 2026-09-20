Kenya tests Stella Juva solar ambulance by Dutch university students
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Kenya is testing the Stella Juva, a solar-powered ambulance designed by Dutch university students, to see if it can help people in hard-to-reach areas.
This mobile clinic comes equipped with an ultrasound, X-ray, and even a vaccine fridge, plus it can travel just over 715km.
The goal: bring essential health care right to villages that often go without.
Kenya's emergency system is struggling
While the Stella Juva could be a real game-changer for rural communities, Kenya's bigger challenge is its struggling emergency system.
There is no single emergency number, response times can stretch up to an hour, and only about one in four people know how to call for help.
Emergency response in Kenya is largely uncoordinated, reactive, and dependent on geography rather than need.