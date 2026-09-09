Kia begins Sorento deliveries in India, 1st hybrid priced 27.99L
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Kia has started handing over its new flagship SUV, the Sorento, to customers in India. The first delivery happened at Malwa Kia (Haryana/Delhi), just weeks after its launch at ₹27.99 lakh.
The Sorento is Kia's first hybrid SUV here and goes up against rivals like the Toyota Fortuner and Skoda Kodiaq.
Sorento features 29 ADAS functions
This is one of the biggest SUVs in its class, with a bold digital grille, flashy LED lights, and a roomy cabin packed with dual 12.3-inch screens and a Bose sound system.
You get advanced safety tech with 29 ADAS functions, plus two engine options: a strong diesel or a punchy hybrid setup with all-wheel-drive modes for different terrains.
More deliveries are rolling out across India soon.