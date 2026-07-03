Kia India likely launching Syros EV as cheapest electric SUV
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Kia India is bringing out the Syros EV, its cheapest electric SUV yet, likely in August 2026.
Aimed at young buyers looking for a smart upgrade, it'll go head-to-head with popular models like Tata Nexon EV and Mahindra XUV 3XO EV.
The Syros EV has been spotted testing on roads, showing off some fresh design tweaks.
Syros EV exterior and interior upgrades
The Syros EV keeps its bold, boxy shape but adds electric touches, like a charging port up front and new bumpers.
You'll also spot aero-friendly alloy wheels and eye-catching green brake calipers.
Inside, expect dual 12.3-inch screens, ventilated seats, and a panoramic sunroof, plus handy tech like Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) that lets you power gadgets straight from your car.