Kia India likely launching Syros EV as cheapest electric SUV Auto Jul 03, 2026

Kia India is bringing out the Syros EV, its cheapest electric SUV yet, likely in August 2026.

Aimed at young buyers looking for a smart upgrade, it'll go head-to-head with popular models like Tata Nexon EV and Mahindra XUV 3XO EV.

The Syros EV has been spotted testing on roads, showing off some fresh design tweaks.