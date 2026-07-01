Kia India logs record June sales and strong 1st-half growth

Seltos, Sonet MY26, SYROS drive demand

The big numbers come thanks to strong demand for favorites like the Seltos and Sonet, plus a warm welcome for the new MY26 Syros.

Atul Sood, Senior Vice President, Sales & Marketing at Kia India, says these results show how much trust people have in their cars, and he promises more focus on innovative mobility solutions and enriching the ownership experience in the months ahead.