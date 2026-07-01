Kia India logs record June sales and strong 1st-half growth
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Kia India broke its own record this June, selling 24,552 cars, a solid 19% jump from last year.
That wraps up a strong first half of 2026 for the brand, with total sales reaching 163,749 units (up 15.2% from last year).
Seltos, Sonet MY26, SYROS drive demand
The big numbers come thanks to strong demand for favorites like the Seltos and Sonet, plus a warm welcome for the new MY26 Syros.
Atul Sood, Senior Vice President, Sales & Marketing at Kia India, says these results show how much trust people have in their cars, and he promises more focus on innovative mobility solutions and enriching the ownership experience in the months ahead.