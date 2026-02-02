Kia India posts 10% jump in January sales: Details here

The new Seltos is turning heads in the mid-size SUV space, while the Sonet keeps its grip on compact SUVs. The Carens Clavis is winning over families with flexible seating, and the Clavis EV is helping Kia grow its electric lineup.

Kia's growing presence in India

With over 800 touchpoints across hundreds of cities (plus pre-owned options), Kia has made itself easy to find.

Atul Sood from Kia said, "The encouraging start to 2026 reflects the continued trust customers place in the Kia brand."

Separately, the company highlights its focus on design, technology and safety—helping it stay a big name in India's car scene.