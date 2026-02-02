Kia India posts 10% jump in January sales: Details here
Kia India kicked off 2026 with a strong 10.3% jump in January sales, moving 27,603 cars—up from last year's 25,025.
Compared to December, that's nearly a 48% boost.
The buzz is mostly thanks to some popular models catching on fast.
Kia's popular models driving sales
The new Seltos is turning heads in the mid-size SUV space, while the Sonet keeps its grip on compact SUVs.
The Carens Clavis is winning over families with flexible seating, and the Clavis EV is helping Kia grow its electric lineup.
Kia's growing presence in India
With over 800 touchpoints across hundreds of cities (plus pre-owned options), Kia has made itself easy to find.
Atul Sood from Kia said, "The encouraging start to 2026 reflects the continued trust customers place in the Kia brand."
Separately, the company highlights its focus on design, technology and safety—helping it stay a big name in India's car scene.