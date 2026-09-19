Kia launches factory-fitted CNG Carens and Carens Clavis priced ₹12.12L-₹12.39L

Expect impressive mileage (about 22 to 25km per kilogram of CNG), though you'll get a bit less power compared to gasoline versions.

Kia has tweaked the engine, suspension, and brakes to handle the extra weight from the CNG kit.

The only real trade-off: trunk space drops to 116-liter since that's where the tank sits.

Otherwise, features stay pretty much unchanged from their gasoline siblings.