Kia launches factory-fitted CNG Carens and Carens Clavis priced ₹12.12L-₹12.39L
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Kia just rolled out factory-fitted CNG versions of the Carens and Carens Clavis, aiming for better fuel efficiency without breaking the bank.
Both models pack a 1.5-liter engine (96hp) with a 6-speed manual and are priced at ₹12.12 lakh for the Carens CNG and ₹12.39 lakh for the Clavis CNG (ex-showroom).
Kia Carens CNG versions 22-25km/kg
Expect impressive mileage (about 22 to 25km per kilogram of CNG), though you'll get a bit less power compared to gasoline versions.
Kia has tweaked the engine, suspension, and brakes to handle the extra weight from the CNG kit.
The only real trade-off: trunk space drops to 116-liter since that's where the tank sits.
Otherwise, features stay pretty much unchanged from their gasoline siblings.