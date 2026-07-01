Kia launches Seltos GTX (O) and X-Line (O) from ₹21.56L
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Kia just dropped two new top-end versions of its Seltos SUV, the GTX (O) and X-Line (O), starting at ₹21.56 lakh.
They're replacing the previous GTX (A) and X-Line (A), while the base model still starts at ₹10.99 lakh.
Seltos ADAS F+ and 3 engines
These new variants bring in ADAS F+ with 28 smart driver-assist features like collision avoidance and highway driving assist, plus a head-up display, voice-controlled navigation in regional languages, and dashcams you can control from your phone.
Under the hood, you get to pick from three engines, gasoline, diesel, or turbo-gasoline, with multiple transmission options to fit your vibe.