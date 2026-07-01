Kia launches Seltos GTX (O) and X-Line (O) from ₹21.56L

Seltos ADAS F+ and 3 engines

These new variants bring in ADAS F+ with 28 smart driver-assist features like collision avoidance and highway driving assist, plus a head-up display, voice-controlled navigation in regional languages, and dashcams you can control from your phone.

Under the hood, you get to pick from three engines, gasoline, diesel, or turbo-gasoline, with multiple transmission options to fit your vibe.