Kia reveals PV7 electric van launching in Korea, Europe 2027
Kia just revealed the PV7, its latest electric van, set to launch in Korea and Europe in the second half of 2027, with additional markets later.
It comes in Passenger and Cargo versions: think up to 11 seats (in Korea) or space for 1,200kg of stuff.
Both get a choice of two battery packs, with up to 460km range on a single charge.
PV7 features powered sliding doors
The PV7 keeps things practical with bigger dimensions than the older PV5, plus cool C-shaped LED lights and a sleek black grille.
Inside, you'll find powered sliding doors on both Passenger and Cargo models, with Cargo also offering an option of manually operated sliding doors, a huge 14.6-inch touchscreen, ambient lighting on the dashboard for Passenger models, and safety tech like seven airbags and Level 2 driver assistance.
Passenger models come in Compact and Long variants, while Cargo models also add a High Roof variant, and there's even an all-wheel-drive version coming after launch.