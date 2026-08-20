Kia rolls out Sorento from Anantapur, hybrid and diesel options
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Kia is rolling out its new flagship SUV, the Sorento, from its Anantapur plant, with the official launch set for September 4, 2026.
Sitting above the Seltos in Kia's lineup, this will be their first strong hybrid for India, plus there's a turbo diesel option if that's more your style.
Three-row Sorento with 2 12.3-inch screens
Designed with Indian families in mind, the three-row Sorento offers plenty of space and a bold look with its big grille and chrome accents.
Inside, you get two sleek 12.3-inch screens for infotainment and driving info instead of the triple-screen setup that even the Syros gets, plus an all-wheel-drive hybrid option alongside a smartly designed dashboard with easy-to-use controls.