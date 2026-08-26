Kia Sorento launches in India September 4, Kia's 1st strong-hybrid
Kia is bringing the Sorento to India on September 4, 2026, marking its debut as Kia's first strong-hybrid SUV in India with AWD.
Slotted between the Seltos and Carnival, the Sorento will be offered in both hybrid all-wheel-drive and diesel options.
Pre-bookings are already open, and production has started for Indian buyers.
Sorento hybrid 1.6L 234.7hp ₹40L expected
The Sorento packs a modern look with LED headlamps, a signature grille, dual-tone alloys, and split LED taillamps.
Inside, you get twin digital displays, ambient lighting, a stylish beige-and-gray cabin, and comfy second-row captain's seats.
The hybrid model combines a 1.6-liter turbo-gasoline engine with an electric motor for roughly 234.7hp and 380 Nm; there's also a punchy diesel option.
Expected to start around ₹40 lakh, it'll compete with SUVs like the Skoda Kodiaq and Toyota Fortuner.