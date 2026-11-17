Kia Sorento sells 4,500-plus units since September launch in India
Kia's Sorento SUV is off to a strong start, selling more than 4,500 units since its September launch.
Packed with AI and advanced driver-assist technology, it has quickly become one of the top picks among larger SUVs in India.
Just last month, it made up more than 6% of Kia's total sales with 2,148 units sold.
Kia offers up-to-70% buyback, premium service
To make things even better for buyers, Kia now offers an assured buyback program: owners can get up to 70% of the car's value back after three years.
Plus, there is a new Premium Service Programme with a dedicated Premium Service Advisor and speedy maintenance options to make owning a Sorento smoother and more appealing.