Kia teases electric PV7 van for IAA Hannover debut

Kia just teased its new production PV7 van, which will debut at the IAA Transportation show in Hannover, Germany, on September 14, 2026.

The PV7 is part of Kia's electric Platform Beyond Vehicle (PBV) lineup, rocking a short hood, slim lights, and a two-tone look inspired by the smaller PV5.

The teaser hints at serious camping vibes: a large, breezy cabin tent, plus folding table and chairs are included.