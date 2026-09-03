Kia teases electric PV7 van for IAA Hannover debut
Kia just teased its new production PV7 van, which will debut at the IAA Transportation show in Hannover, Germany, on September 14, 2026.
The PV7 is part of Kia's electric Platform Beyond Vehicle (PBV) lineup, rocking a short hood, slim lights, and a two-tone look inspired by the smaller PV5.
The teaser hints at serious camping vibes: a large, breezy cabin tent, plus folding table and chairs are included.
PV7 offers flexible layout for campers
The PV7 gives you extra interior space for road trips or hanging out. Originally designed as a cargo van, the PV7's flexible layout makes it a great pick for camper conversions.
Since the smaller PV5 was a highly covetable base for camper vans, Kia is leaning into that versatility with the PV7 too, showing off how it can work for both adventure seekers and commercial users.