Kinetic Green launches retro-styled DX electric scooter at ₹1.12 lakh Auto Jul 28, 2025

Kinetic Green has brought back some serious retro vibes with the new Kinetic DX electric scooter, priced at ₹1.12 lakh.

Inspired by the classic Kinetic Honda DX from the late '80s, it keeps that signature boxy look but adds cool updates like full-LED lighting, an illuminated logo, and a colorful 8.8-inch display.

You get two variants to pick from, with the DX promising a range of 102km and the DX+ offering up to 116km on a single charge.