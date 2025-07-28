Kinetic Green launches retro-styled DX electric scooter at ₹1.12 lakh
Kinetic Green has brought back some serious retro vibes with the new Kinetic DX electric scooter, priced at ₹1.12 lakh.
Inspired by the classic Kinetic Honda DX from the late '80s, it keeps that signature boxy look but adds cool updates like full-LED lighting, an illuminated logo, and a colorful 8.8-inch display.
You get two variants to pick from, with the DX promising a range of 102km and the DX+ offering up to 116km on a single charge.
Kinetic DX: 90km/h top speed, 4-hour charging time
Under the hood (well, floorboard), there's a 4.8kW hub motor and a 2.6kWh battery that lets the DX+ variant hit speeds up to 90km/h.
Charging is pretty quick—just four hours for a full top-up with Easy Charge tech.
The scooter also packs in keyless ignition, Bluetooth connectivity, three riding modes, cruise control, hill-hold assist, and even an Easy Flip footpeg system for added comfort.
Bookings are open online or at dealerships if you're tempted!