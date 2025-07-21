Kinetic Honda DX electric scooter launching on July 28
Kinetic Green is reviving the iconic Kinetic Honda DX with an all-electric twist, launching July 28, 2024.
Think classic '90s scooter looks—now powered by modern tech.
The company already brought back the E Luna in early 2024, so they're clearly on a nostalgia roll.
Retro design meets modern tech
The DX pairs old-school charm (illuminated "Kinetic" flyscreen and vintage switchgear) with up-to-date features like LED lights, TFT display, and two battery choices—1.8kWh or 3kWh—for up to 80km/h top speed.
It rolls on 12-inch wheels with telescopic forks, dual rear shocks, front disk brake, and may include a USB port.
Price expected to start around ₹1 lakh
Expected to start around ₹1 lakh (ex-showroom), the DX takes on rivals like Bajaj Chetak and TVS iQube.
If you want something that feels classic but fits today's electric lifestyle—and you love a bit of throwback style—it could be worth checking out.
```