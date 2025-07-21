Kinetic Honda DX electric scooter launching on July 28

The DX pairs old-school charm (illuminated "Kinetic" flyscreen and vintage switchgear) with up-to-date features like LED lights, TFT display, and two battery choices—1.8kWh or 3kWh—for up to 80km/h top speed. It rolls on 12-inch wheels with telescopic forks, dual rear shocks, front disk brake, and may include a USB port.

Expected to start around ₹1 lakh (ex-showroom), the DX takes on rivals like Bajaj Chetak and TVS iQube.

If you want something that feels classic but fits today's electric lifestyle—and you love a bit of throwback style—it could be worth checking out.

