Kinetic launches retro-styled electric scooters DX, DX+ at ₹1.11 lakh

Kinetic aims to capture 6-8% of EV scooter market

Kinetic isn't just stopping at new models—they're aiming for 6-8% of the market in three years by investing ₹200 crore into growth.

The goal is to sell 1.5 lakh scooters and expand from 20 to about 300 dealerships.

Bookings are open for the first 35,000 units now, with deliveries starting in September.