Kinetic launches retro-styled electric scooters DX, DX+ at ₹1.11 lakh
Kinetic, famous for India's first gearless scooters, is making a comeback with two new electric rides: the DX and DX+.
Priced at ₹1.11L and ₹1.17L (ex-showroom, Pune), these scooters mix classic looks with modern tech—a sturdy metal body, roomy floorboard, and a 2.6kWh battery that gives you up to 116km on a single charge.
Kinetic aims to capture 6-8% of EV scooter market
Kinetic isn't just stopping at new models—they're aiming for 6-8% of the market in three years by investing ₹200 crore into growth.
The goal is to sell 1.5 lakh scooters and expand from 20 to about 300 dealerships.
Bookings are open for the first 35,000 units now, with deliveries starting in September.