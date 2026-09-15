Kleox teardrop camper appears at 2026 Caravan Salon under €10,000
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Looking for a cool way to camp without hauling a huge trailer? The Kleox teardrop camper might be your answer.
First revealed in 2022 and recently turning heads at the 2026 Caravan Salon in bright yellow, this compact camper weighs less than 227kg and costs under €10,000 (about US$7,600), making it both travel-friendly and budget-conscious.
Kleox offers festival and shelter travel
Kleox comes in two main models: Festival (with a side door) and Shelter Travel (with a liftgate).
Both fit a double mattress, and the Festival has an insect screen and two openable windows.
Built with durable plywood-reinforced fiberglass, the lineup even includes an ultra-basic Travel Base version for DIY fans or extra cargo space, all while keeping things affordable and stylish.