Kochi airport tests world's 1st hydrogen-powered bus

Bharat Petroleum (BPCL) set up the behind-the-scenes tech: in a joint initiative with Cochin International Airport Ltd (CIAL), BPCL built and will operate South India's first airport-based hydrogen plant at Kochi. The plant can make 200kg of green hydrogen a day using water and clean energy, fueling airport vehicles as part of India's National Green Hydrogen Mission.

What this means for green travel

This is more than just a cool new bus—it shows how airports (and maybe cities soon) could cut emissions in a big way.

If this works out, we might see cleaner public transport popping up across India.