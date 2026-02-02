Kochi airport tests world's 1st hydrogen-powered bus
Kochi airport just rolled out a first-of-its-kind bus in Kerala—a big move for green travel.
This 9-meter electric bus, built by EKA Mobility with KPIT Technologies, fits over 30 people and is part of the planned procurement and operation of three hydrogen fuel cell busses (no trial duration specified in the source).
How the bus gets its fuel
Bharat Petroleum (BPCL) set up the behind-the-scenes tech: in a joint initiative with Cochin International Airport Ltd (CIAL), BPCL built and will operate South India's first airport-based hydrogen plant at Kochi.
The plant can make 200kg of green hydrogen a day using water and clean energy, fueling airport vehicles as part of India's National Green Hydrogen Mission.
What this means for green travel
This is more than just a cool new bus—it shows how airports (and maybe cities soon) could cut emissions in a big way.
If this works out, we might see cleaner public transport popping up across India.