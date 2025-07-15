Koenigsegg's hypercar sets new Goodwood speed record
Koenigsegg's new Sadair's Spear just set the fastest-ever time for a road-legal car at the 2025 Goodwood Festival of Speed, finishing the famous hillclimb in 47.14 seconds.
That's 1.68 seconds quicker than the previous champ, Czinger's 21C—a big deal in racing terms.
1,625hp V8, upgraded tires, and super-slick aerodynamics
Built off the Jesko Attack, the Sadair's Spear packs a wild 1,625hp from its twin-turbo V8 (running on E85 fuel), and it weighs just 1320kg—lighter than its predecessor thanks to some clever engineering.
With upgraded Michelin tires and super-slick aerodynamics for extra grip and cooling, plus a nine-speed Lightspeed gearbox that lets it rev up to 8,500 rpm, this car is basically built for speed.
Can you buy 1?
Not unless you're already on Koenigsegg's VIP list—all 30 units were snapped up after a private reveal.
No price tag has been shared yet, but with its exclusivity and record-breaking performance, it stands out even among rivals like Czinger and Rimac as a true track-ready unicorn.