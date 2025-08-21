Komaki XR7 with LiPo4 battery launched: Check features, price

The XR7 packs a wireless controller

The XR7 stands out with its old-school look mixed with modern features: a 3,000-watt BLDC hub motor, disk brakes, and a wireless controller.

It also packs automatic updates and sensors to keep tabs on speed and performance.

For peace of mind, there's a self-diagnosis system that checks the scooter's health and flags any issues—making maintenance less of a headache.