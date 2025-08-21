Next Article
Komaki XR7 with LiPo4 battery launched: Check features, price
Komaki just launched the XR7 electric scooter in India for ₹89,999 (ex-showroom).
Its big draw? A LiPo4 battery that promises up to 322km on a single charge—pretty handy for daily commutes.
The battery is built for longevity (3,000-5,000 charge cycles) and comes with safety features to prevent overheating or explosions.
The XR7 packs a wireless controller
The XR7 stands out with its old-school look mixed with modern features: a 3,000-watt BLDC hub motor, disk brakes, and a wireless controller.
It also packs automatic updates and sensors to keep tabs on speed and performance.
For peace of mind, there's a self-diagnosis system that checks the scooter's health and flags any issues—making maintenance less of a headache.