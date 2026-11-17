KTM brings back 790 Adventure for 2027 with 799cc twin
KTM is bringing back its 790 Adventure motorcycle for 2027, sticking with the classic design introduced in 2019.
It runs on a punchy 799 cc parallel-twin engine (94hp, 87Nm), making it versatile enough for city rides and off-road escapes.
KTM 790 priced $11,349 in US.
The new model gets upgraded adjustable WP APEX suspension for smoother rides, plus off-road ABS and a low-slung fuel tank for better stability on tough terrain.
Priced at $11,349 in the US it sits comfortably between everyday tourers and KTM's more extreme adventure bikes, ideal if you want one bike that can handle both daily commutes and weekend adventures.