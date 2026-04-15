KTM launches 2026 1390 Super Duke RR with carbon-fiber parts

KTM Super Duke RR 193hp

You get a big 8.8-inch TFT dashboard with lap timer and telemetry, perfect if you love tracking your rides.

The "Beast Mode" setting and full Tech Pack unlock some serious tech upgrades.

Under the hood, there's a powerful 1,350 cc V-twin engine pushing out 193hp, paired with a titanium Akrapovic exhaust for that signature roar.

Only 350 of these bikes are being made worldwide, so if you want one, you'll have to be quick!