KTM RC 160 hits India at ₹1.85 lakh—aimed at new riders

The RC 160 packs a 164.2cc liquid-cooled engine making 18.74hp and 15.5Nm of torque, paired with a six-speed gearbox and assist/slipper clutch for smoother rides. It's built on a trellis frame with upside-down front forks, rear monoshock suspension, and dual-channel ABS (with Supermoto mode) for extra safety—especially if you're feeling adventurous on track days.

Features that matter

You get tubeless tires on stylish alloy wheels, full LED lighting, an LCD display, and a generous 13.75-liter fuel tank—handy for longer rides.

The TA variant even offers optional navigation features.

Overall, it's KTM's answer to those wanting more performance than the old RC125 but still keeping things affordable in the sporty 160cc segment.