You get a tough new front bumper with an underbody skid plate, 18-inch wheels (with options to size up), and a steel guard rocking an LED light bar.

The back gets its own upgrades: fresh bumper, roof rack, four-exhaust muffler, and a rear spare tire setup.

The kit starts at about $6,475; if you want the whole FJ Cruiser with all mods included, it's around $33,020.