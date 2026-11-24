Kuhl Racing unveils 'Iron Build' package for Toyota FJ Cruiser
Kuhl Racing announced the "Iron Build" package for the Toyota FJ Cruiser, giving this classic SUV a serious off-road makeover.
Think lifted suspension, chunkier wheels, and a cool retro Land Cruiser vibe.
Prices are for Japan, and availability will depend on the market.
Kit from $6,475 full car $33,020
You get a tough new front bumper with an underbody skid plate, 18-inch wheels (with options to size up), and a steel guard rocking an LED light bar.
The back gets its own upgrades: fresh bumper, roof rack, four-exhaust muffler, and a rear spare tire setup.
The kit starts at about $6,475; if you want the whole FJ Cruiser with all mods included, it's around $33,020.