Kymco CV3 575i 3-wheeler delivers 574cc 51hp for performance riders

CV3 575i features 40° leaning suspension

The CV3 575i packs slip and cruise control, two ride modes, and a slick six-inch TFT display.

Its special leaning suspension lets you tilt up to 40 degrees for smoother turns, while Bosch ABS covers all three wheels for extra safety.

Priced at €11,999 (about $13,855) in France, it's not cheap, but if you want something that breaks the mold, this might be your next ride.