Kymco CV3 575i 3-wheeler delivers 574cc 51hp for performance riders
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Kymco recently dropped the CV3 575i, and it's shaking up the scooter world.
With a 574-cc engine pushing out 51hp, this three-wheeler is among the most powerful, leaving even Piaggio and Yamaha behind.
It's designed for riders who want more than just a safe ride; think performance with an edge.
CV3 575i features 40° leaning suspension
The CV3 575i packs slip and cruise control, two ride modes, and a slick six-inch TFT display.
Its special leaning suspension lets you tilt up to 40 degrees for smoother turns, while Bosch ABS covers all three wheels for extra safety.
Priced at €11,999 (about $13,855) in France, it's not cheap, but if you want something that breaks the mold, this might be your next ride.