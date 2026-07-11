Lacoste, Alpine create 1-off 'Beware of the Crocodile' electric car
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Lacoste and Alpine just teamed up to create "Beware of the Crocodile," a one-off electric rally car that blends high performance with serious style.
Based on the Alpine A290 Rallye, it features a 220-horsepower electric motor, a 52-kilowatt-hour battery for up to 380km of range, and does 0 to 100km/h in just 6.4 seconds.
Crocodile icons and Lacoste interior branding
This car isn't just fast: it's packed with crocodile-inspired details (over 290 icons!) , bold red accents, and carbon-fiber touches.
Inside, you'll spot Lacoste branding everywhere from the seats to the dashboard.
The collaboration also includes a capsule collection of polos, tees, and accessories so you can rock the vibe even if you're not behind the wheel.