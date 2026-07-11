Lacoste, Alpine create 1-off 'Beware of the Crocodile' electric car

Crocodile icons and Lacoste interior branding

This car isn't just fast: it's packed with crocodile-inspired details (over 290 icons!) , bold red accents, and carbon-fiber touches.

Inside, you'll spot Lacoste branding everywhere from the seats to the dashboard.

The collaboration also includes a capsule collection of polos, tees, and accessories so you can rock the vibe even if you're not behind the wheel.