Lamborghini reveals Temerario Tettonero 2-tone finish by Centro Stile
Lamborghini just revealed the Temerario Tettonero, a fresh two-tone finish showing off a dramatic two-tone design: think sleek black hood and roof (Nero Noctis) paired with eye-popping body colors.
Designed by Lamborghini Centro Stile, this edition is all about standing out.
Chairman and CEO Stephan Winkelmann says it is "an exclusive interpretation of the Temerario, defined by a distinctive two-tone design and dedicated details that give the car an even more dynamic, athletic and sporting character," and promises an exclusive vibe.
Lamborghini powertrain delivers 907hp
The Tettonero name first popped up at Milan Design Week 2026 with the Urus SE, but now it's getting even more attention on the Temerario.
Underneath the bold style, you still get serious power: a twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 plus three electric motors for a total of 907hp.
Inside and out, there are tons of customization options, from blacked-out details to custom stitching, so you can really make it your own.
This one's for anyone who wants both performance and personality in their supercar.