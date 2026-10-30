Lamborghini reveals Temerario Tettonero 2-tone finish by Centro Stile

Lamborghini just revealed the Temerario Tettonero, a fresh two-tone finish showing off a dramatic two-tone design: think sleek black hood and roof (Nero Noctis) paired with eye-popping body colors.

Designed by Lamborghini Centro Stile, this edition is all about standing out.

Chairman and CEO Stephan Winkelmann says it is "an exclusive interpretation of the Temerario, defined by a distinctive two-tone design and dedicated details that give the car an even more dynamic, athletic and sporting character," and promises an exclusive vibe.