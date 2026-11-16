Lamborghini to unveil 1st open-top V-8 Temerario in Los Angeles
Lamborghini is gearing up to unveil the open-top Temerario, its first open-top V-8 since the 1980s, on November 18 in Los Angeles.
The blue-lit teaser hints at a sleek convertible that's set to turn heads and marks a big moment for the Temerario lineup.
Spyder expected to match 907hp
The new Spyder is expected to pack the same twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 with three electric motors for a combined 907hp as its coupe sibling, with possible tweaks for convertible strength.
There's also talk of a titanium exhaust option, adding some extra flair.
This launch follows Lamborghini's recent streak of new models, showing they're all in on expanding their supercar family.