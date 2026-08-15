Lamborghini unveils limited 1,963-unit Revuelto SV at Monterey Car Week
Lamborghini just revealed the Revuelto Super Veloce (SV), a special edition of its flagship supercar, at Monterey Car Week.
Only 1,963 will be made, a nod to Lamborghini's founding year, and they're offered exclusively to the brand's most loyal customers and collectors.
Price isn't out yet, but expect it to cost more than the standard Revuelto's ₹8.89 crore in India.
Lamborghini Revuelto SV 1,065hp 2nd-fastest lap
The Revuelto SV packs a 6.5-liter V-12 engine plus three electric motors, pushing total output to a wild 1,065hp, 50hp more than before.
It rockets from 0-100km/h in just 2.4 seconds and tops out over 345km/h.
There's also new Pilota mode for track days, upgraded suspension and brakes for sharper handling, and Lamborghini claims it completed a lap in 1 minute 41.6 seconds, making it the second-fastest officially timed car at the track.