Lamborghini unveils limited 1,963-unit Revuelto SV at Monterey Car Week

Lamborghini just revealed the Revuelto Super Veloce (SV), a special edition of its flagship supercar, at Monterey Car Week.

Only 1,963 will be made, a nod to Lamborghini's founding year, and they're offered exclusively to the brand's most loyal customers and collectors.

Price isn't out yet, but expect it to cost more than the standard Revuelto's ₹8.89 crore in India.