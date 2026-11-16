Lamborghini just dropped the Temerario Tettonero, a special Temerario that's all about bold style and exclusivity.

Only 499 will be made, each rocking a sleek two-tone look with a black roof.

The launch version pops in pearl yellow (Giallo Inti) with black accents, while the inside keeps things luxe with black upholstery, gray stitching, and Q-citura seats with Lamborghini's familiar hexagonal pattern.