Lamborghini unveils Temerario Tettonero limited to 499 exclusive units
Lamborghini just dropped the Temerario Tettonero, a special Temerario that's all about bold style and exclusivity.
Only 499 will be made, each rocking a sleek two-tone look with a black roof.
The launch version pops in pearl yellow (Giallo Inti) with black accents, while the inside keeps things luxe with black upholstery, gray stitching, and Q-citura seats with Lamborghini's familiar hexagonal pattern.
Hybrid 920 CV, 0-100km/h 2.7s
This isn't just for show: the Temerario Tettonero packs a punch with its hybrid setup: a 4.0-liter V-8 plus three electric motors for 920 CV and 800 newton meters of torque. It sprints from 0 to 100km per hour in just 2.7 seconds.
If yellow isn't your vibe, you can pick other colors like Arancio Xanto or Blu Cepheus and gloss-black finishing on the bumpers and wheels to make it truly yours.