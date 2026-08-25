Lamborghini unveils Temerario Tricolore hybrid celebrating Italian tricolor at Monterey
Auto
Lamborghini just revealed the Temerario Tricolore, a bespoke interpretation of its high-performance hybrid vehicle, at Monterey Car Week.
After 15 years since the last Tricolore model, this new ride brings back the iconic nameplate and celebrates Italian heritage by weaving in the colors of Italy's flag.
Temerario Tricolore's hybrid produces 907.4hp
The Temerario Tricolore rocks a bold blue-and-white exterior with glossy black details and tricolor graphics.
Inside, you'll find sleek black upholstery with red stitching and Tricolore embroidered on the doors.
Underneath, there's some serious power: a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V-8 paired with three electric motors for a total output of 907.4hp.
It launches from 0-100km per hour in just 2.7 seconds and tops out at over 340km per hour.