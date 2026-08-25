Lamborghini unveils Temerario Tricolore hybrid celebrating Italian tricolor at Monterey

The Temerario Tricolore rocks a bold blue-and-white exterior with glossy black details and tricolor graphics.

Inside, you'll find sleek black upholstery with red stitching and Tricolore embroidered on the doors.

Underneath, there's some serious power: a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V-8 paired with three electric motors for a total output of 907.4hp.

It launches from 0-100km per hour in just 2.7 seconds and tops out at over 340km per hour.