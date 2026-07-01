This is Lamborghini's fastest SUV

Performance details

It has a top speed of 312km/h

The Urus SE Performante is Lamborghini's fastest SUV, capable of hitting 0-100km/h in just 3.3 seconds. It has a top speed of 312km/h. The V8 engine works with a synchronous electric motor powered by a 25.9kWh battery pack, which is placed under the load floor for better center of gravity. The performance SUV can run on electric power alone for as much as 60km on a full charge.