This is Lamborghini's fastest SUV
What's the story
Lamborghini has unveiled the Urus SE Performante, its most powerful and fastest super-SUV to date. The vehicle packs a twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 plug-in-hybrid powertrain, just like the standard SE model. However, in true Performante style, it has been tuned to deliver even more power. The Urus SE Performante produces an impressive 800hp and 1,001Nm of torque, 11hp and 50Nm more than the standard model.
Performance details
It has a top speed of 312km/h
The Urus SE Performante is Lamborghini's fastest SUV, capable of hitting 0-100km/h in just 3.3 seconds. It has a top speed of 312km/h. The V8 engine works with a synchronous electric motor powered by a 25.9kWh battery pack, which is placed under the load floor for better center of gravity. The performance SUV can run on electric power alone for as much as 60km on a full charge.
Driving enhancements
It features an upgraded dual-chamber air suspension
The Urus SE Performante comes with an eight-speed transmission that has been recalibrated for better response times and less torque lag. It also features a standard all-wheel-drive system with an electronically controlled center clutch. An upgraded dual-chamber air suspension improves the vehicle's cornering abilities, reducing body roll by 55% over the standard SE model and cutting down body vibrations by 25%.
Weight reduction
The vehicle is also lighter than the standard model
The Urus SE Performante is 32kg lighter than the standard model, thanks to a heavy use of carbon fiber on the hood, roof, side skirts, and other parts. The new Akrapovic exhaust system's lightweight muffler and tailpipes cut down another 10kg while an Integrated Power Brake system reduces weight by another 4kg. The total curb weight of this SUV stands at 2,473kg.
Aerodynamic upgrades
It has a 3% reduction in total aerodynamic drag
The Urus SE Performante also boasts a 3% reduction in total aerodynamic drag over the standard model. It has 16% more downforce than the previous Performante and an impressive 23% more than the standard Urus SE. A carbon fiber spoiler and diffusers provide rear stability at high speeds while an enlarged front end improves brake cooling efficiency by up to 8%.