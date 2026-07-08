Land Rover cuts Defender OCTA V8 power for Euro 6e-bis
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Land Rover just dialed down the power on its Defender OCTA's V8 engine, from 626hp to 533hp, to stick to Europe's stricter Euro 6e-bis emissions standards.
The good news? Torque stays the same at 750 Nm, but you'll now go from 0-100km/h in 4.4 seconds instead of 4 seconds.
Exhaust tuned amid European emissions push
To keep things exciting, engineers gave the exhaust a deeper, sportier sound, so it still feels fun even with less power.
This move is part of a bigger industry shift: automakers selling cars on the continent are being pushed to cut CO2 emissions by 90% by 2035, which means more hybrids and EVs ahead and fewer big gas engines sticking around.