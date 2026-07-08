Land Rover launches 2026 Defender Vertex in 3 sizes globally

Vertex offers 6 paint colors

The Vertex lets you pick from six paint colors (including some cool matte finishes with self-healing films) and choose luxe interiors like Windsor Leather or Ultrafabrics.

There's also a new six-seat setup for the Defender 110, a punchy 380-horsepower mild-hybrid engine option, plus an AI voice assistant, and optional tech upgrades across the lineup.

Even the Trophy Edition gets some love with refreshed features.