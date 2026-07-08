Land Rover launches 2026 Defender Vertex in 3 sizes globally
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Land Rover just dropped the 2026 Defender lineup, and the big news is the new Vertex variant.
It's available in three sizes (90, 110, and 130), rocking a fresh front grille, Carpathian Grey bumpers, yellow brake calipers, and body-colored cladding.
You can book one now in global markets, with deliveries set for later this year.
Vertex offers 6 paint colors
The Vertex lets you pick from six paint colors (including some cool matte finishes with self-healing films) and choose luxe interiors like Windsor Leather or Ultrafabrics.
There's also a new six-seat setup for the Defender 110, a punchy 380-horsepower mild-hybrid engine option, plus an AI voice assistant, and optional tech upgrades across the lineup.
Even the Trophy Edition gets some love with refreshed features.